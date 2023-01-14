Delhi: Chamber of Trade and Industry urges LG to de-seal shops sealed by MCD

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): In a letter, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday urged Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Saxena to de-seal the shops that were sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday.

Addressing the letter to LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, CTI wrote "25 shops of 17 buildings in Sadar Bazar, were sealed two days back. This has left other shopkeepers at threat as well. Many businessmen are getting threats of sealing.

"There is no government in, and the power rests with the Delhi LG only. So, we request the LG to please initiate action and de-seal the shops," the letter added.

The CTI also raised questions on the role of the officers accusing them of not taking action for 10 months.



"The sealing order was issued on April 11, 2022. But the action has been taken 10 months later. What were the officers till now? The role of the concerned officers is also under suspicion which must be investigated," the letter stated.

"The shops that have been sealed have already got Trade Licenses. They have been registered under the 'business' category. Many registrations are even older than 1947. We request to notify the whole Sadar Bazar as commercial," the letter further stated.

The body also cited a clause regarding the definition of 'commercial area'.

"There is one clause in Master Plan 2021, as per which any area where more than 70% commercial activity takes place, is labeled as a 'commercial area'. Because of this, several shops were sealed in Delhi, but in Sadar Bazar. The working DC also sent a report to DDA stating that 95% area in Sadar Bazar is related to business, and should treat as a commercial market," the letter stated.

"Sadar Bazar is there since the time of Mughals and Britishers, and has always been a commercial market," the letter added. (ANI)

