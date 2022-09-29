Delhi: Charred body found inside burnt car, probe underway

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): A charred body was found in a burnt car on the road from Majra Dabas to Jatkhod in the national capital on Thursday, said the Delhi Police.

However, the identity of the person has yet not been ascertained.

Forensic Science Laboratory officials and the district crime team inspected the spot, informed the police.





Upon inspection, it was found out that the body of the deceased was completely burnt.

"A PCR call was received at around 6.40 am in PS Kanjhawala regarding the burning of a car with a charred body in it. On reaching the spot, one car Grand I10 was found on the road from Majra Dabas to Jatkhod. The body was completely burnt," said the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

