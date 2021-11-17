Delhi Chief Electoral Officer directs officers to boost up enrolment of young voters, monitor SSR activities

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Ranbir Singh has directed all the 11 District Election Officers (DEOs) to speed up the process of enrolling young electors between the age brackets of 18-19 years and 20-29 years to address the issue of their under-representation in the electoral roll.

As per the official communique, DEOs have been further directed to improve the gender ratio in the electoral roll by enrolling all left-out woman voters.

Singh directed all District Election Officers to review the progress of ongoing Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls on daily basis till the process of completion of SSR-2022.

He also informed that the Office of the CEO has already taken all necessary steps to spread awareness via various platforms of media during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR-2022) to motivate young electors to enroll as voters so that no voter is left behind.

Singh, further emphasized that deletion of deceased and permanently shifted voters needs to be carried by following due procedure to improve the purity and accuracy of our voter list.



Further, he directed the DEOs to understand and address any difficulties being faced by citizens of Delhi regarding their enrolment and it must be ensured that they are duly assisted.

People with Disabilities (PwD) voters similarly be facilitated to enroll as voters and also get marked as PwD Voters in the electoral rolls for availing various accessibility services during elections.

CEO, Delhi has called upon all DEOs to exercise due sensitivity and empathy towards all marginalized sections of citizens and assist them in getting enrolled as voters through special camps.

Singh directed that during ongoing SSR all duplicate or multiple entries be removed.



The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi exhorted all DEOs to fully achieve the objectives of the SSR as laid down by the Election Commission of India by mobilizing the electoral machinery as well as the left out voters of all categories.

"The SSR should be used as an opportunity to make the electoral rolls of all ACs inclusive and error free," Dr Singh stated. (ANI)

