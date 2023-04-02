"Delhi Chief Minister hitting new low..." BJP hits out at Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): A day after the Gujarat High Court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor has hit a new low.

Addressing a press conference, BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, "Arvind Kejriwal is coming to a new low by being completely deranged and getting reprimanded by the court too. By using the language against PM Modi, he has come to the most corrupt from a moral point of view and lowest position from the political point of view."

He also said that the party is raising such issues to cover up their "corruption" issue.

He said that it is now coming out with facts that not only Manish Sisodia, but other people of the Aam Aadmi Party were also responsible for influencing Delhi's new liquor policy through corruption. Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party are now proving to be the 'most corrupt'.

"Additionally, the court noted that there were serious apprehensions of Sisodia destroying, tampering with evidence or even influencing some prime witnesses in the case if he was released on bail," he added.

On Friday, Kejriwal hit out at the Gujarat High Court ruling that imposed a cost on him in connection with the case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said that an "illiterate or less educated PM" is very dangerous for the country.



"Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing of his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," he said in the tweet.

On Friday, the court set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister's degree.

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM has been launching continuous attacks on BJP, questioning the "educational qualification" of PM Modi.

Talking to the media on March 24, he said, "Never in its history did India have a PM, who is only a 12th pass. He is incapable of running the government and lets his ego guide his actions". (ANI)

