Delhi chit fund group dupes hundreds of investors, escapes with money

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against a couple from Govindpuri and their associates, who were running a chit-fund group. According to the police, the accused collected money from a large number of investors and escaped. The depositors also lodged an FIR against the accused.

According to the Delhi Police, 30-year-old Abdul Salam, a resident of Navjeewan Camp, Govind Puri was running a chit-fund group named Friends Lucky Draw.

He, along with his wife Pinki, brother Abdul Kalam, Fazluudin and other associates had collected money from a large number of investors and escaped.

Every member had to pay Rs 1,000 per month for 15 months. Thereafter, every investor was given 20 thousand rupees.

He also used to pay Rs 700 per month to the member who would facilitate the joining of 10 more members. A lucky draw was also conducted and the selected member used to get a lump sum amount or a gift as mentioned in the deposition card. All transactions were made in cash.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Govindpuri. Depositors also lodged e-FIRs online.

The investigation of the case is in progress and raids are being conducted to nab the accused persons. (ANI)

