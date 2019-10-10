Delhi: CISF nabs rape accused from IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has nabbed a rape accused from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport while he was allegedly trying to flee from the country.

"An information was received from Delhi Police that a wanted accused Amit Saini, involved in a rape case registered against him at Nihal Vihar police station, was likely to fly abroad to evade his arrest. We intercepted a passenger based on details provide and apprehended him," CISF said in a release.

After the accused was apprehended, Delhi police personnel from Nihal Vihar station reached the airport and identified the said accused.

The accused was handed over to Delhi police after completing due formalities.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

