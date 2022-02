New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Judges of the Supreme Court, along with their family members, visited Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhawan today at the invitation of President Ramnath Kovind and the First Lady Savita Kovind, on Saturday.





CJI Ramana also presented the Annual Report to President. (ANI)