Delhi: Class-8 student bludgeoned to death near school, probe on

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): A class-8 student was allegedly bludgeoned to death with bricks near Badarpur Molarband Khan government school in the national capital on Thursday, the police said.

Officials said that the deceased boy was identified as Saurabh (12), a resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband Village, New Delhi.

He was a class 8th student of MCD School, Tajpur Pahari, New Delhi.

On Thursday, Badarpur police received a PCR call. The caller said that near Badarpur Molarband Khan Government School, Khatushyam Park a five to six-year-old student of being beaten to death by two boys near Khatushyam Park at Tajpur Road village.

Following the information, a team of police reached the spot. SHO alongwith staff and other senior officers also visited the spot and found the body of a 12-year-old boy lying in a drainage in the school uniform.



A school bag with textbooks and other study materials was found lying near the body and the body was lying with its head facing down in the drain.

Police also recovered 4-5 blood-stained stones and a blood-stained towel from the spot.

The South East district crime team inspected the crime scene, and SOC (Scene of Crime) was properly photographed. Exhibits have also been taken into possession, officials said.

On inspection of the dead body, multiple head injuries, apparently caused by a blunt object have been noticed. The presence of nearby blood-stained stones would have been used in the commission of the crime, said police.

The body was sent to AIIMS Mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A case of murder has been registered. Police are investigating the matter and efforts are afoot to identify the assailants behind this crime, officials said. (ANI)

