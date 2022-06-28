Delhi clocks highest ever peak power demand

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): As Delhites continue to suffer under unrelenting heat, power demand broke all records on Tuesday to clock an all-time high of 7601 MegaWatt (MW).

"Today at 3:21 pm, the city's peak power demand not only clocked the season's highest of 7601 MW, but also the highest ever in Delhi in any month," informed the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) officials.



The previous high in Delhi was recorded on July 2, 2019, with 7409 MW.

Till June 9, Delhi's peak power demand had never crossed the 7000 MW during the month. However, it has already crossed 7000 MW 9 times in June this year and once in May.

The figures are expected to go further upwards with an expected round-off of 8200 MW by the end of 2022. (ANI)

