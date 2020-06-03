Delhi closed border to hide its failure in swing with COVID, says newly-appointed BJP Delhi president

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi president Adesh Kumar Gupta has launched a scathing attack on Delhi government for "mismanagement" in hospitals and the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the national capital.

Gupta also termed the decision of closing Delhi borders with neighbouring states, "a step in the wrong direction undertaken to hide the government's failures."

Speaking to ANI, Gupta accused the Delhi government of letting private hospitals loot the people amid this pandemic.

"Delhi government has failed in both the task of ration distribution or hospital management. People are panicking. Private hospitals are looting people amid this pandemic and Delhi government is not taking any action against them," said Gupta.

Commenting on COVID-19 cases crossing 22,000-mark and death toll touching 500, BJP Delhi chief said that the government presented wrong data on patients and the coronavirus deaths.

"They presented the wrong data on COVID-19 situation. They did not improve facilities in their hospital. They have launched an app and have data of seven hospitals and details of beds were to be given in that. We did our own investigation and four hospitals said they didn't have beds and three refused to admit people," he added.

Gupta alleged that the Delhi government has been lying about deaths and hospital preparedness.

When asked about Delhi Police charge sheet against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, Gupta said that AAP has been giving refuge and shelter to people with anti-nationalist mentality.

"This was evident that AAP has been giving refuge and shelter to anti-nationalist mentality. The police investigation has revealed that Tahir was planning this for a long time. Delhi's AAP and their anti-national mindset is exposed by the people they give refuge to," he said. (ANI)

