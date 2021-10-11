Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM launch 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday launched the 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme.

While speaking at the event, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Under this programme students of Delhi government schools will be provided guidance on career choices by people successful in their own fields."

He added, "Many children have a limited horizon of thinking and exposure. When I was young, it was thought that if you are good at studies, become a doctor or an engineer. Good mentors can tell children about their options and give further guidance after the child picks one." (ANI)