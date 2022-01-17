Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches DTC's first electric bus

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday flagged off Delhi's first electric bus service starting a 'new era' for transportation.

"We are beginning with a new era for the transportation system in Delhi. This is a major step towards pollution control", said the Delhi CM during the inauguration. "These buses have zero carbon emission and no noise", Kejriwal added.

He also added that by April this year, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) would ply another 300 electric buses across Delhi. "In future, we hope to bring 2,000 more such electric buses", said Kejriwal.



While speaking about the new electric vehicles, the CM said, "These buses charge faster; takes 1-1.5 hours to charge fully." "It can cover a minimum distance of 120 kilometres in one full charge."

He informed that the DTC is getting charging points installed in every bus depot. (ANI)

