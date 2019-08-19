Delhi: CM chairs meeting on rising level of Yamuna, urges people to vacate floodplains

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Outlining the severity of increasing water-levels in Yamuna, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the people living on the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas to move to safer places.

Haryana has released 8.28 lakh cusec water in the Yamuna on Sunday evening which is expected to reach Delhi in next 48 hours", he said.

"The water level is expected to cross the danger mark -- 205.33 meters-- by today evening. Though there is no need to panic, I request the people living in low-lying areas especially on floodplains to vacate their houses and move in the tents set-up by the government," he said at a press conference here.

The Delhi government has set up 2120 tents for 23860 people who are expected to be affected due to the excess water resulting in Yamuna's overflow.

"We have made all arrangements including food, electricity and toilet in the tents," he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers of concerned departments to take stock of preparedness for any situation arising out of incoming excess water in the river.

He said: "Delhi government has made all requisite arrangement to tackle possible circumstance. We are taking all steps to avoid any loss of life or property. Teams are working to evacuate people from low-lying areas near Yamuna bank."

As many as 53 boats are ready for rescue operations. Thirty of them have been deployed at sensitive areas, an official said.

Chief Minister Kejriwal along with his ministers will be keeping a close eye on the situations.

The government has also released two emergency numbers -- 22421656, 21210849.

Earlier in the day, vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river, was closed in view of the increasing water level.

The water level in the river was recorded at 205 meters, 0.33 meter below the danger mark. (ANI)

