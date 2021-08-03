Delhi CM demands capital punishment for culprits of rape, murder of 9-yr-old

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he will on Wednesday meet the family of a 9-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered near the Delhi Cantonment area here.

Taking to Twitter, he demanded capital punishment for culprits.

"The murder of a 9-year-old innocent in Delhi after the rape is very shameful. There is a need to improve law and order in Delhi. The culprits should be given capital punishment at the earliest. Going to meet the victim's family tomorrow, will do everything possible to help the family in this fight for justice," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the incident and said there is 'jungle raj'.

"The incident with a minor girl in Delhi, Nangal is painful and condemnable. Think about the condition of the family after this. The Home Minister, who is responsible for law and order in Delhi, had gone to distribute the UP certificate, but is unable to handle his own responsibility. From Hathras to Nangal: There is Jungle Raj," read a rough translation of her tweet in Hindi.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in south-west Delhi on Sunday, the police said today.



Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

"Based on the statement of the victim's mother, rape charges have been added in the FIR. She has told that the girl has been raped. On the basis of her statement, the accused persons have been booked under POCSO, 376, 302, 506, 201, SC/ST Act," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Ingit Pratap Singh told ANI.

"Four people including the main accused Radheshyam, who is the priest of the crematorium, Lashminarayan, Kuldeep and Salim, who work there, are also familiar with the victim's family," he added.

According to the DCP, at around 5.30 pm on Sunday, the girl, who lived with her parents near the crematorium, went to fetch water from the water cooler of the crematorium.

"At around 6 pm, the priest and the other three men called the girl's mother and showed her the girl's body. They claimed that the girl died while having water from the cooler," he said.

"The priest and others convinced the woman that if she makes a PCR call, the police will make a case out of it and during post mortem the doctors will steal all organs of the girl. They allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body," Singh said. (ANI)

