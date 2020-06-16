Delhi CM, Deputy CM visit COVID-19 facility centre at Surya hotel

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited The Surya Hotel, a dedicated COVID-19 facility that has been attached to the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi.

The visit to the facility came after the High Court gave permission to attach the hotel to the Holy Family Hospital, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, for the treatment of patients.

Earlier the Delhi government, through an order on May 29, had attached four and five-star hotels with the large hospitals involved in treating coronavirus patients.

"This facility should be operational with 120 beds in the next 2-3 days and will gradually be ramped up to 250-300 beds. In Delhi, 30-35 hotels will be requisitioned and we will be able to add 3000-3500 beds," said Chief Minister. (ANI)

