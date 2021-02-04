Delhi CM has failed to stop city roads being dug up, barricaded: Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh [India], February 3 (ANI): A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) walked out of all-party meeting, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the people of Punjab should not expect anything better from a party whose chief "was on record touting the farm laws as the most revolutionary step in the agricultural sector".

The chief minister said in a media interview that the walk-out had not only shown "the true colours of AAP but bared their lie on Arvind Kejriwal's video".

He alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister has failed to stop city roads being dug up and barricaded near the site of protest by farmer unions against three new farm laws.

According to a Punjab Government release, the Chief Minister "trashed AAP's claim of the video being doctored".

He said given their track record of "repeated U-turns on the issue, it was amply clear where the party's sympathies were all lies".

"What have they done to help or support the farmers in all these months?" the Chief Minister asked, adding that "the string of AAP actions in recent weeks clearly proved that their sympathies were not with the farmers but with the BJP and their crony capitalists".

"Why else did the Kejriwal government in Delhi notify the implementation of one of the farm laws back in November? Why else have they allowed the national capital's roads to be dug up and the farmers' protest sites be barricaded like fortresses, instead of exercising their powers since the control of the city's roads lies with the Delhi Government and not with the Centre?" asked the Chief Minister.

He said it is ridiculous that "a party which cannot stop its own property from being taken over in this shocking manner," in a place where it is in power, "should walk out from a pro-farmer meeting in Punjab".

"It's obvious that the whole drama over security deployment at the Delhi border was enacted by AAP only to divert attention from its own lapses and role in the events triggered by the farmers' protest in Delhi over the past few days, he said.

Citing the "recorded presence" of AAP Punjab member Amrik Micky at Red Fort during the violence of January 26, the Chief Minister said there was no doubt now that the party "was hand-in-glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the conspiracy to destabilise and sabotage the farmers' peaceful agitation".

Amarinder Singh also alleged that Delhi Chief Minister had "taken more than a week to release the list of farmers thrown into Tihar jail, which is also under their own control". (ANI)