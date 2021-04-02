Delhi CM holds meeting to prepare action plan over surge in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting at his residence in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The meeting is being attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials.

According to the officials, the meeting has been called to prepare an action plan to fight the increase in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi. It will discuss issues like containment zones, vaccination drive, and maintaining the availability of hospital beds.



The city reported 2,790 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier informed that COVID-19 testing will be increased to 80,000 per day in the national capital.

Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces. It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30 (ANI)

