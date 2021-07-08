Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates genome sequencing lab at LNJP hospital

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a genome sequencing lab at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and said genetic analyses will be helpful in the third wave.

The genome sequencing laboratory can identify variants of COVID-19.

Addressing the media at the event, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "I have been told that this is the third such facility in north India. The people of Delhi will be benefitted from it. The genetic analyses will be helpful in the third wave"



"We were dependent on the Central government's lab at NCDC till now and we had to send all our samples to that lab. Machine for genome sequencing has been brought in LNJP. Through this machine, we can analyse the variants of coronavirus. If we get to know which variant it is, it will help in taking action and framing strategies," he added. (ANI)