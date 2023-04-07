Delhi CM Kejriwal reviews MCD's education system, directs to scale up infrastructure

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Delhi government Model of Education will be implemented in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools very soon.

The announcement was made during a review of the MCD's education system by Delhi CM.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting to review MCD's education system. Delhi Education Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, MCD Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal, MCD Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal, MCD Commissioner and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

During the review, the Chief Minister also assessed the current state of the MCD's education system and identified areas that require attention. The officials apprised the CM that there are a total of 1,578 MCD schools in the state which cater to 8.76 lac children. Of these, 342 schools run in double shifts. Of the 1185 sites on which MCD runs its schools, 126 do not function out of pucca buildings, and around 200 need repairs.

During the meeting, several shortcomings like the absence of guards, poor sanitation including improper toilets, lack of cleanliness, overburdened teachers-principal and lack of non-educational staff were identified, among others.

The CM stressed that MCD schools need to be transformed on the lines of Delhi Government schools.



He expressed his confidence in the talent of Delhi's children, stating that if MCD supports them adequately, they will outperform the whole nation. The Chief Minister also highlighted the need to motivate MCD's teachers and principals and send them on proper training, similar to Delhi Government teachers.

The CM said that focus on enhancing the quality of education, including infrastructure, teacher training, and student welfare will radically aid MCD schools.

For looking after the state of infrastructure in the schools, the CM directed MCD officials to deploy Estate Managers and Security Guards in every school like Delhi Government schools. Along with this, he also directed officers to deploy IT Assistants in the schools to look after data entry-related work.

"This will rid teachers and principals of extra burden and allow them to focus solely on education," Kejriwal said.

"The Chief Minister has set a target of transforming the infrastructure of all MCD schools within five years. The government also plans to identify vacant land in MCD schools for the construction of new secondary schools," the Delhi government said in a press note.

During the meeting, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Even the best schools of MCD fail to match the standard of Delhi Government schools. The teachers and principals of MCD need motivation. A joint training of MCD and Delhi Government schools' principals should be scheduled soon."

"MCD's education department should also visit Delhi Government's schools to understand the kind of quality we aim to develop," he added. (ANI)

