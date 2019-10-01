Delhi: CM Kejriwal says 'crisis over', water production back to normal

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that "water crisis" was over in Delhi and water production was back to normal, a day after treatment plants in Chandrawal and Wazirabad were shut due to increase in ammonia levels.

"Crisis over. Water production back to normal," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Congratulating Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for handling the water crisis very well, the Chief Minister said: "With two water plants shut, it was a big crisis. However, DJB team's efforts helped reduce its impact."

On Monday, Kejriwal, in a press conference, had said that high-ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna river at Panipat in Haryana forced his government to shut down operations at Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants.

The Chief Minister had stated that the Haryana government has assured that they will release additional water soon to dilute the presence of ammonia.

He had also said that he was closely monitoring the situation and directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure that no part of the city goes dry. (ANI)

