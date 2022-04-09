Delhi CM Kejriwal sets target to deliver 20 lakh jobs under 'Rozgaar Budget' in next 5 yrs

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting on the progress of the 'Rozgaar Budget'. During the budget announcement, the government had set a target of generating 20 lakh jobs over the next five years.

The meeting was convened in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Industries Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Dialogue and Development Commission Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah along with high-ranking officials of all the departments concerned.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of creating more jobs in the backdrop of the country's economic status and the need for progressive development. Addressing the officials after the presentation of the progress reports, CM Kejriwal said, "I believe that our announcement of 20 lac job opportunities, is a very novel move. With all the specific details that we've chalked out, I think this is perhaps a first of its kind experiment in the budget-making exercise."

''The whole world is looking at us and appreciating how we've transformed education, healthcare, electricity and water. We will overcome all challenges and make Delhi an example in the employment sector too," Chief Minister added.

It is to be noted that, in many areas, the Delhi government has announced job creation. The Delhi Government will promote the iconic markets like Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, etc to create a brand around them to increase sales and attract more customers from Delhi and the rest of the country.



Apart from this, the Delhi government will host a shopping festival for 4-6 weeks in the months of September and October or February and March. Grade-A Retail and Food Spaces scheme will be taken up by the Transport Department to create Delhi the hub of experiential shopping and food and to satisfy the demand for malls and high-quality food within Delhi.

Delhi government also announced a food truck policy, Cloud Kitchen Policy, a Delhi Startup Policy. The Redevelopment of Dilli Food Hubs scheme will be taken up by the Tourism Department to promote the visibility of the iconic food hubs of Delhi. Gandhinagar will be developed as the Grand Garment Hub. Redevelopment works will be done in Non-Conforming Notified Industrial Areas.

Delhi's Electronic City, project will be handled by the Industries Department by investing in 'Green Clean Sustainable' Industries for the future. Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival will be managed by the Tourism Department will reinstate Delhi's position as a trading and business hub, provide employment opportunities in wholesale trade and boost wholesale trade through incentives and branding. Under the Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival promotion of wholesale trade in Delhi through hosting a large-scale shopping festival in the city would be done.

Dilli Bazaar will be Delhi's own digital platform with an objective to help the local sellers of Delhi reach a larger customer base worldwide, and offer virtual market tours to get the experience of the physical market.

Delhi govt will start Rozgar Bazaar 2.0, which will be handled by the Employment Department and Delhi Government's DSEU with an objective to initiate an integrated job matching platform to facilitate employment linkages and livelihoods of job seekers in Delhi. (ANI)

