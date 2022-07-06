Delhi CM Kejriwal to make big, important announcement likely on employment

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to make a big and important announcement likely on employment at 12 noon today, said sources on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Kejriwal also said to make a big and important announcement.

"I will make a big and an imp announcement for the people of Delhi at 12 noon," tweeted Kejriwal.

While presenting the annual budget in March, which was termed as 'Rozgaar budget', Delhi Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that it will generate 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years.

"Today we are presenting 'Rozgaar Budget' which aims to accelerate economic welfare. Through 'Rozgaar budget' we aim to generate 5 lakh more jobs in the next five years. I will put plans to take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities out of this progress," Sisodia had said.

He had said that more than 1.78 lakh youngsters got employment in the last seven years in Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, Sisodia had claimed that the Delhi government's job portal 'Rozgaar Bazaar' launched by Chief Minister has helped 10.21 lakh job seekers to get employment so far in the national capital.

As per data released by the Delhi government, in nearly two years, since the launch of the portal and until June 30, 2022, a total of 10,21,303 verified jobs across 32 job categories have been generated in Delhi. These jobs have been generated by a total of 19,402 unique employers.

The top four sectors where new jobs have been created are sales/marketing, business development, back office/data entry, customer support/tele caller and delivery fleets.

The Kejriwal government said it carried out sample surveys of employers periodically to get their feedback on placements through which all employers surveyed have confirmed that they have been able to hire people for jobs posted on Rozgar Bazaar.

As per the official data, a total of 15,23,536 unique job seekers are registered on the Rozgar Bazaar portal as of June 30. The portal tracks active connections initiated through phone calls, WhatsApp, etc between job-seekers and job providers.

Over 53 lakh such connections have been made until June 30 showing the extent to which the portal has become a lifeline for job-seekers and job-providers in the entry-level and blue-collar job sectors in Delhi, said the Delhi government.

However, the Kejriwal government is now all set to launch the Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 portal. The new portal will provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) based job matching services, as well as, end-to-end skill development and employment-related services to the youth of Delhi on a single platform. (ANI)