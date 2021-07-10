Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Dehradun tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday informed that he will visit Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Kejriwal is likely to address issues related to electricity with the people of the state. Also, this visit comes around a time when Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand next year.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal informed, "Uttarakhand itself generates electricity, also sells it to other states. Then why people of Uttarakhand have to pay for expensive electricity? Delhi does not generate its own electricity, buys it from other states. Still, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun."

This announcement by Kejriwal comes around a time when Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that 100 units of electricity will be provided free every month to domestic consumers.

In a meeting with departmental officials, Rawat said, "There are about 13 lakh consumers in state who come under the purview of spending 100 to 200 units of electricity. Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month will get 50 per cent discount."

The state's Power Minister said this would benefit the consumers in the remote areas of the state. (ANI)