Delhi CM, LG discuss measures to prevent coronavirus spread

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a discussion on preventive measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

"Met Hon'ble LG and discussed what further measures need to be taken. Everyone is working hard to contain the virus. These are difficult times. But nothing to panic. We shall overcome," Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Baijal tweeted: "Discussed measures to contain Covid-19 outbreak with Hon'ble CM, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal. Deliberated social distancing measures which can be encouraged in government offices, public transport, public places & in general."

The Chief Minister will be holding a review meeting with senior officers regarding the preventive measures taken till now.

As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Delhi has 9, Karnataka has 11, Kerala has 25, Maharashtra has 39 and Uttar Pradesh has 15 positive cases of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in West Bengal. (ANI)

