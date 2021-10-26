Delhi CM offers prayer at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor will also pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal joined the Maha Aarti on the holy bank of the river Sarayu, worshipped the Goddess and took her blessings.



"Had the privilege of attending Maa Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram," tweeted Kejriwal.

This development pours in just days before the festival of Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 3-4. In North India, the festival marks the homecoming of Lord Rama (along with Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman) to the city of Ayodhya after defeating the demon Ravana.

Further, this visit by Kejriwal comes just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022. Notably, AAP will also contest the elections in the state. (ANI)

