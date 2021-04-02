Delhi CM rules out possibility of lockdown, says fourth wave of COVID-19 less severe

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): There is no need for lockdown in the national capital as the COVID-19 situation is less serious as compared to the previous waves, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

"In the last few days, COVID-19 cases have been increasing exponentially in Delhi. However, there is no need to worry. We are monitoring the situation well. Despite a surge in daily cases, the situation is less serious than compared to the last waveS due to a lower death rate. Last year in October, there were nearly 40-50 deaths per day due to Covid-19. The situation is not the same now. The daily death toll due to the virus is around 10-12 persons. Thus, there is no need for a lockdown in Delhi," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

The Chief Minister informed that 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, adding that the rise in cases now is the "fourth wave".

On COVID-19 vaccination, he said that the government is focusing on the vaccination and "71,000 vaccinations were done in Delhi yesterday".

Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting at his residence in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.





The meeting was attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier informed that COVID-19 testing will be increased to 80,000 per day in the national capital.



Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces. It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30.

India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Friday. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,23,03,131. With 469 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,63,396. There are 6,14,696 active cases in the nation as of now. (ANI)

