Delhi CM thanks banquet halls association for support during Covid-19

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday thanked the banquet halls association for cooperating with the Delhi government during the rise in Corona cases in the city, by letting the banquet halls being attached to hospitals treating the patients.

"Interacting with the representatives of banquet halls associations in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the people of Delhi, including the associations, will have to work together to revive the economy of Delhi," a statement from the Office of Chief Minister of Delhi said

Members of the banquet halls association of Delhi on Monday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and thanked the government for opening banquet halls in the national capital and suggested various measures to revive the banquet hall industry.

Kejriwal said that their suggestions will be implemented and measures will be adopted to revive the banquet industry in Delhi.

The Chief Minister said, "Delhi is suffering from the Corona pandemic. There were many cases of coronavirus in Delhi at one point, but with the efforts of the two crore people of Delhi, we have been able to control the situation. I pray that the number of cases does not rise again. I always say that the two crore people of Delhi are like a family, and this family has overcome many big challenges. We have reduced the pollution in Delhi by 25 per cent in the last five years. Last year, we controlled Dengue in the national capital, and this year, we controlled the Corona pandemic."

"Delhi has become a case study across the world on how it controlled the pandemic. The basic formula behind the Delhi Model is that the two crore people of Delhi, whether they belonged to the Congress, BJP or AAP, worked together. No politics, religion, or caste stopped them from working together as a family, the Chief Minister said.

He said, "During this, you all have immensely supported us during the Corona lockdown. In June, when the cases started to rise and the bed capacity had declined, Satyendar Jain Ji called some of you to have a discussion and requested you that the banquet halls be attached with the hospitals. I am happy that you, the banquet industry, decided to support us whenever required. I want to heartily thank you for this."

Kejriwal said that when the poor were suffering from hunger during the lockdown, some of the banquet hall owners individually came forward to feed the poor and arranged for cooked and raw food. He thanked the owners on behalf of the people of Delhi for selflessly helping the poor at the time of need.

He said, "Now is the time to bring the economy back on track, and if we do not do it quickly, we might recover from Corona but we would not be able to recover from economic slowdown. In the middle, when the Central government issued guidelines that the banquets can be opened across the country but not in Delhi, I explained the situation to them. The banquet halls have opened in states where the Corona cases are higher and remain shut in Delhi where the cases are lower. Then, they permitted us to open the banquet halls after August 15."

"I agree that an SOP must be made on the policy and it will be done soon. I will hold another meeting with the representatives of the banquet halls in few days to discuss issues such as environmental and parking issues as well. I hope and pray that your businesses grow in the future," he added.

Kejriwal said that many job-seekers did not know the right platform to find the right jobs, and many job-providers did not know where to find the right labour. Therefore, we have created a job portal which will bridge the gap between the two and many youngsters are getting the benefit.

"Just like that, the Wazirpur industrial area creates a website and displays on the website what each shop manufactures and sells, then people across the world will contact them to purchase their products. Just like that, people can access the whole list of banquet halls in Delhi if they are put on a single website or a medium and people from other states can book the banquet halls in Delhi. The website will further be promoted by the government. The market, industries and service sectors will be displayed on the website and the traders, industrialists and service sector professionals can easily take their businesses to the global level," added the Chief Minister. (ANI)