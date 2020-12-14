Delhi CM to observe fast in support of farmers today

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to hold a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest on Monday.

In response to a call given by the agitating farmers, he also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters as well as the people of the country to join the farmers' agitation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday he will fast along with farmers. "I will hold a one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers' protests. I appeal to AAP volunteers to join in. Centre should immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and bring a bill to guarantee MSP (minimum support price)," Mr Kejriwal said.

"I appeal to Aam Aadmi Party workers and supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow," he had said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Kejriwal also slammed 'ministers and leaders' for calling protesting farmers 'anti-national'.

"Some central govt ministers and BJP leaders are saying that farmers are anti-national. Many ex-servicemen, national and international players, singers, celebrities, doctors, traders are supporting the farmers. Want to ask BJP, are all these people also anti-nationals?," Kejriwal added.

Protesters will also hold a nationwide demonstration at all district offices on Monday and a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm. The hunger strike is a part of the farmers' strategy to intensify their agitation.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws.

However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)