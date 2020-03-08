Delhi CM to request Union Health Minister for travel ban with COVID-19 affected countries

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): In the wake of three new coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he will meet Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday and request a complete travel ban on the movement to and from the COVID-19 affected countries.

"Tomorrow, we will meet Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and request a total travel ban to and from the coronavirus affected countries with India. All patients who have tested positive for the virus have a travel history to these affected countries." the Chief Minister told reporters.

Earlier, Centre had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people travelling from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of COVID-19 in these countries.

"Delhi has 3 positive cases and 1 suspected case of coronavirus. The first patient came in contact with 105 people, the second patient came in contact with 168 people and 3rd patient came in contact with 64 people. All these people have been home quarantined and their samples were taken for further investigations," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking upon the preparedness of government to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said: "40 doctors of Delhi Government are doing screening at airports. So far 1, 40,603 passengers have been screened. We are also observing Delhi residents who came from other countries in the last 14 days. If they show symptoms, we ask them to home quarantine and ask them to visit a hospital for examination. In our 25 hospitals, there are 168 isolation beds available. We have also provided treatment and sample examination services in these hospitals."

"There is no need to panic. Healthy people do not need to use masks. We are prepared to contain the spread of COVID-19. Only those with symptoms should visit the hospitals for their sample examinations, rest should avoid," he added.

India has 39 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus. The disease has caused deaths of 3200 people globally. (ANI)