Delhi CM to visit Gujarat on July 3-4 to administer oath to new office bearers

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he will visit Gujarat on July 3-4.

On July 3, he will administer the oath to new office bearers of the party and on July 4, he will attend a town hall meeting.

Earlier in June, eying Gujarat assembly polls later this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a new organisational structure for Gujarat with over 850 office bearers.

The party has appointed Kishorbhai Desai as the state president (frontal organization) and Manoj Sorathiya as the state general secretary.

Arvind Kejriwal-led party has appointed Isudan Gadhvi as the national joint general secretary of Gujarat, while Indranil Rajguru has been appointed the national joint secretary of the state.

AAP, on June 8, said its Gujarat organizational structure has been dissolved to restructure the party unit with the aim to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State Assembly elections due later this year.

Following this, all party positions at the state, district, taluka levels, and frontal organizations were dissolved.

Showcasing the expansion of the Aam Aadmi Party in poll-bound Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on June 7 held a roadshow in the Mehsana district. (ANI)