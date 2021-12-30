Delhi collects Rs 89 lakh for COVID-19 violations

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Over Rs 89 lakh was collected in fines and 67 FIRs were registered from December 29, 2021 till now for violation of COVID-19 protocols, following the enforcement of 'Yellow alert' restrictions in Delhi, said the government.



The government said that most of the COVID-19-related violations have been reported from east and north Delhi. Since December 29, most challans were issued for not wearing a mask.

In north Delhi, 741 violations were recorded. 621 violations were also recorded in east Delhi.

On Wednesday, Delhi also recorded 4,589 cases of violations. (ANI)

