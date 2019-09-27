Delhi: College professor's house in Shahberi area burgled

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Burglars broke into a college professor's residence in Shahberi area of Delhi on Thursday.

Allegedly several expensive items including jewellary were stolen from the house. A CCTV footage shows the burglars carrying a bag with them and are seen trying to hide their face.

"The burglars broke into my residence after 9 am when my wife went to college and I left for work. No one was at home at the time of the theft," said the house owner.

Two police teams reached the spot to investigate the matter.

"One was a local team and the other a special team to take finger impression and other evidence. I have no idea how they entered the house because the main gate of my house is made of iron and has an interlock," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

