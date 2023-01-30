Delhi: College student arrested for duping people on pretext of selling smartphones

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a college student for allegedly cheating people on pretext of selling them smartphones at cheap rates.

The accused, identified as Brijmohan, has been booked on the basis of a complaint filed by a person whom he cheated with the promise of providing a smartphone at low market rates, the police said.

According to officials, the complaint was filed by Pradeep Poonia (23), a student of Delhi University at Cyber Police Station wherein he alleged that he has been cheated of Rs 12,250.

The complainant alleged that he saw an advertisement on a website regarding sale of smartphone for Rs 14,000.

The alleged person thereafter received Rs.12,250 as advance payment for the phone and rest of the amount was to be given at the time of delivery.

But the accused switched off his mobile phone and did not deliver the phone.

Accordingly, a case under section 420 IPC was registered at Cyber Police Station North District and an investigation was carried out.



A dedicated police team was entrusted with the task of searching the accused person. Technical analysis of call details & money transactions was made and it was found that accused was operating from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and are using numbers having ownerships in UP.

The accused was identified as Brijmohan and his location was zeroed on at Vrindavan in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

A raid along with local police was conducted and the accused was apprehended from his rented home in the area on Saturday, January 28.

Consequently, a mobile phone, a SIM Card, a Debit Card and a Passbook was recovered from his possession.

The accused told the police that he is pursuing B.Com, and works at a local shop at Vrindavan.

Recently he has purchased a motorcycle on loan, but he was unable to pay the loan instalments for last three months.

Unable to find any other way to make payment, he got an idea of making money through cheating via mobile application and floated an advertisement of smart phone at throw away price to allure the prospective victims.

He then took money from the complainant in form of advance payment and promised to deliver the phone at Mathura Station.

However, he switched off his mobile phone and didn't deliver the Studentsmart phone. He spent the cheated money to pay his motorcycle's instalment, the police said. (ANI)

