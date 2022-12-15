Delhi: Communications Ministry organises 'Global IoT/M2M Conference'

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): With an aim to evolve a synergistic framework for wider collaboration amongst the key stakeholders Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) is organising a two-day global IoT/M2M conference in Delhi, informed the Ministry of Communications on Thursday.

The conference was conducted in association with the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and Telecommunications Standards Development Society India (TSDSI), here yesterday.

The conference is centred on the theme 'Growth of IoT/M2M ecosystem through standardised implementations which aims to evolve a synergistic framework for wider collaboration amongst the key stakeholders of IoT/M2M ecosystem spanning R&D, academia, Government, industry, start-ups, global Telecom associations and Standards Development Organisations. This would facilitate the faster development of innovative, standardised and interoperable IoT/M2M solutions for wide-ranging applications in diverse areas.

"The world is experiencing a new era of a technological revolution with the emergence of 5G that has accelerated the growth of AI and IoT/M2M based automated solutions for novel use-cases. This conference also assumes greater significance in light of the Government's ambitious mission of building Smart Cities across the country," read an official statement.



The statement further noted,"The technical sessions of the conference would make the participants deliberate upon diverse contemporary themes including worldwide IoT/M2M practices and standardisation initiatives for an interoperable and sustainable IoT ecosystem, IoT Security and other underlying challenges, AI & IoT for 5G, Infrastructure for Smart Cities, C-DOT Common Service Platform and Use-cases for rural applications like Agriculture amid insightful talks by a galaxy of esteemed speakers and field veterans from both India and abroad."

Chairman, Digital Communications Commission and Secretary (Telecom), Government of India K Rajaraman inaugurated the workshop and delivered the keynote address and urged the partners, startups, innovators in the ecosystem to actively work together towards the evolution of all-inclusive technology standards to cater to specific requirements of rural and semi-urban deployments. This would result in extending the benefits of technological innovation to unserved and underserved areas as well.

Dr Mahesh Shukla, Member (Services), Digital Communications Commission, Government of India while addressing the participants talked about latest advancements in 5G and AI that can drastically transform the IoT/M2M landscape leading to unimaginable innovations for various applications including Smart Cities and Industrial Automation

Pamela Kumar, DG, TSDSI talked about the role of TSDSI in the growth of the IoT/M2M ecosystem in India and gave an overview of the contributions made towards IoT/M2M standardisation.

Various dignitaries, researchers and officers from the Government, R&D, academia, industry and startups from both India and abroad, attended the inaugural session of the conference. Many startups, academic institutes and industry players also showcased their innovative IoT/M2M solutions at the event. (ANI)

