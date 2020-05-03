Delhi confirms 427 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 2 more areas de-contained

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): As many as 427 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi in last 24 hours, according to Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi Government. Two more areas have been de-contained in Delhi.

"With 427 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, the total number of cases here stands at 4,549," read an official statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

It further read that 64 deaths have been reported in the national capital till date.

Meanwhile, two more areas -- Bengali Market and House no. 97 to 107 and House no. 120-127, Kailash Hills, East of Kailash (South East) -- have been de-contained in Delhi.

Till now, seven zones have been de-contained. The total number of containment zones in Delhi is 94. (ANI)

