Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

Delhi Cong leader files contempt plea against DDA on Ravidas temple demolition

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia on Friday filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court seeking action against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for demolishing Ravidas temple at Tughlakabad in South East Delhi.
Ravidas temple was demolished by the DDA on the Supreme Court's directions on August 10.
The Intervention Application (IA) filed by Lilothia, said the temple was "purportedly" demolished on the court's directions and submitted that the order, in fact, nowhere "directs for the demolition".
"Let the premises be vacated by tomorrow and structure be removed by the DDA with the help of the police," the petition quoted the court's order.
The petition said the DDA not only demolished the temple with "any specific orders" but also took away the idols and dried out the holy pond.
"It is rather surprising that the holy pond was dried out, which was not having any unauthorized construction and also not violative of norms for notified forests," the application stated.
The petitioner said the removal of idols, and the desecration has "anguished the crores of followers of Guru Ravidas" and sought the court's direction for restoration of the idols and permission to pray at the holy site until Guru Ravidas temple is reconstructed.
Seeking immediate restoration of the pond, the petitioner urged the court to take "strict action against all officials who desecrated the holy place, without any specific orders".
Lilothia has prayed for enforcement of the right to worship with respect to erstwhile temple.
His application, filed through advocates Ashok Basoya and Ragini Nayak, cited the Delhi government's affidavits before the Delhi High Court to submit that the temple was not a part of the list of unauthorized religious places.
Lilothia's matter is likely to be listed on September 30, along with the main pleas listed for hearing before the court. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:31 IST

Gaya: Maoists torch down two vehicles engaged in road construction

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A JCB machine and a dumper truck engaged in the construction of road here, were torched down by Maoist on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:30 IST

Dantewada by-poll: Counting underway, Congress leading by over...

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Congress candidate Devti Karma is leading by a margin of over 4,100 votes in the Dantewada Assembly by-poll where counting was taken up on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:20 IST

Blackbuck poaching: Salman Khan fails to appear before Jodhpur...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday failed to appear before a Jodhpur court in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, citing his busy schedule.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:19 IST

Kochi: Administration takes control of St. Mary's Church,...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The local police here on Thursday took over the control of the St Mary's Church and evicted scores of Jacobites, who were protesting outside the worship place in Piravom.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:45 IST

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation urges govt to hasten efforts for...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation has appealed to the Central government for taking speedy action for locating the fishermen who reportedly went missing after leaving on a boat from Oman Island.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:33 IST

Honey trap kingpin Shweta Jain wanted to become MP's top...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The members of alleged honey trapping case had big dreams as it's kingpin Shweta Vijay Jain wanted to become most powerful lobbyist of Madhya Pradesh, sources in the probe team revealed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:32 IST

NCP leader alleges of workers being detained ahead of Pawar's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawal Malik on Friday claimed that police have been detaining party leaders since last night in view of the workers' announcement to accompany their leader Sharad Pawar to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:31 IST

Russian women offered 'pind daan' in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Six Russian women have offered 'pinda daan', at Bihar's Gaya city for the salvation of their ancestors' soul.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:08 IST

Probe clears Dr Kafeel Khan in Gorakhpur children death case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College two years ago, has been cleared of charges of medical negligence, corruption and not performing his duty in the 2017 Gorakhpur children death case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:58 IST

Maharashtra: Police teams reach Sharad Pawar's residence, NCP...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Vinay Choubey and a team of police on Friday arrived at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence ahead of his visit to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in connection with a money

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:16 IST

Babri Masjid demolition case: Kalyan Singh to appear before court today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh is scheduled to appear before a CBI court in Lucknow on Friday in connection with a criminal case related to the Babri Masjid demolition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:08 IST

Delhi: 3 cops face departmental action for taking bribe, inquiry underway

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Three police officers including two head constables and one constable from a Special Staff Unit of South-East District were sent to district line for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakhs from a woman.

Read More
iocl