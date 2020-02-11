Delhi Congress chief hoping for 'good number of seats'

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): With counting of votes underway, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Tuesday anticipated a good number of seats for his party in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"We have done a lot of hard work...let's see, I think we should get a good number of seats in this election. All our contestants have worked hard and I am really proud of them," Chopra told ANI.

"Ballot papers have started opening and soon the results will come out, we should wait for that," he added.

On being asked about expectations from his daughter Shivani Chopra who is contesting from Kalkaji constituency, he said: "All the young people of my party who have contested for the Delhi Assembly polls are like my children and I'll be happy when they win."

Congress, which drew a blank in 2015 Assembly elections is likely to repeat its dismal show in the national capital, according to exits polls released after voting ended on Saturday.

According to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, the counting of votes is taking place at 21 centres today, which has a dedicated hall for every assembly constituency.

A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats at stake in the country's capital.

As much as 62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase.

Most of the exit polls predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will retain the power, winning two-thirds seats while some have even predicted a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.

As early trends started trickling AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh said his party will register "a massive win." (ANI)

