Delhi: Congress office staff member commits suicide

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A staff member at Congress office here died by allegedly committing suicide, Delhi Police said on Monday.

The man, identified as Prakash Singh (45), died at the servant quarter of the office, situated at 24, Akbar Road. He was found hanging in his room which was latched from inside.

"On July 19, information was received at PS Tughlak Raod from servant quarter 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi that Prakash had kept himself locked in his room since the evening of July 17 and he was not responding," police said.

The body was shifted to a mortuary at RML Hospital. A suicide note was recovered from the spot revealing that he was depressed due to marital discord.

"From preliminary enquires, it has surfaced that the deceased was a habitual drinker and was suffering from depression as her wife and children were residing separately. Further inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CRPC is being conducted," police said. (ANI)

