Delhi: Congress releases logo, tagline, pamphlet of Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): With the Congress party gearing up for the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leaders unveiled the logo, tagline, and pamphlet of the Yatra in the national capital today.

The tagline states 'Mile kadam-Jude vatan' roughly translating to unite steps and the country will get together.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh gave further details about the rally.



"We've also launched a website," said party leader Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress party plans to embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

Ahead of his Bharat Jodo Yatra starting from Kanyakumari on September 7, Rahul Gandhi will work with civil society to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 general elections. Gandhi is going to meet organizations and individuals working for different sections of society before his Bharat Jodo Yatra. (ANI)

