Delhi Congress, Sheila Dikshit protest against Kejriwal govt

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Delhi Congress organised demonstrations in all the 70 assembly constituency of the national capital to protest against alleged power cuts and water shortage problem in the city.

The protestors, led by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, broke earthen protests to register their protest against the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

"We are holding protest in order to remind the current government to improve Delhi's water and electricity issues and solve the problems of the citizens. Nobody should suffer because of the scarcity of these basic necessities," Dikshit told reporters.

The members of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee are now expected to meet Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Congress leader Rajesh Lilothi said that the main agenda of this meeting would be the electricity and water problem that the people of Delhi have been facing. (ANI)

