Delhi Congress to launch tree plantation drive on Rahul Gandhi's birthday

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi (India), 3 June (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee will launch a tree plantation drive to mark party president Rahul Gandhi's birthday on June 19, a senior functionary said on Monday.

The drive, titled 'Meri Dilli Hari Bhari Dilli', is being undertaken as a step towards combating pollution in the national capital.

"Pollution rate has increased in the last five years and the Delhi government is totally responsible for this. Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit and its members have decided to launch a plantation drive on Rahul Gandhi's birthday," Rajesh Lilothia, working president of the DPCC told ANI.

Lilothia added that such a tree plantation drive is necessary to fight the problem of pollution.

"In this program, we will request residents and spread awareness among people of Delhi to plant trees," he said.

He further added that DPCC workers will visit every block to boost participation.

The Congress party is reeling under the drubbing it faced in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections with party bagging only 52 seats. Taking responsibility of the defeat, Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign from his post but the Congress Working Committee unanimously rejected it.

On Saturday, his mother Sonia Gandhi was elected as chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). (ANI)

