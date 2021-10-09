Delhi: Congress workers stage protest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Workers of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest in Delhi over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people were killed, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu broke his hunger strike after two days, after Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra appeared before the crime branch earlier today in the morning.

On October 6, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi met families of deceased farmer Lovpreet Singh in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.



As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

