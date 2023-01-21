Delhi: Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel catches fire, no casualties

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a hotel in the national capital's Connaught Place area on Saturday morning. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

According to initial reports, six fire engines were seen at the site of the incident at the Suncity Hotel.

Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) informed that at first four fire tenders were rushed to the spot but later more fire tenders were called for.



"The restaurant is closed from two sides. We opened them and started the firefighting operation. The smoke was dense so firefighters asked for breathing apparatus sets. During the operation, 13 fire tenders were used."

Atwal further confirmed that there are no reports of casualties or injuries.



"The fire started at the back of the property, at the bar side of the restaurant and that area is completely burnt. We will examine the fire safety arrangements later," informed the DFO.

Atwal said no one was trapped in the building and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

On January 16, a fire which broke out at a multi-storied building in the Shakarpur area of New Delhi which was brought under control by the fire brigade. A fire broke out in a Government building in the Shakarpur area on 16 January.

According to Fire Brigade officials, the building houses the offices of DGHS. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within a short time.

A day earlier, on January 15, a fire broke out at a building near Mundka Metro station. As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

In another fire incident in the beginning of this year, two persons were killed in a massive blaze that broke out at a senior citizens care home in the Greater Kailash-II area of New Delhi on the early morning of January 1.

According to the officials, both victims were already dead when the fire was extinguished and six people were evacuated safely from the E Block building. (ANI)

