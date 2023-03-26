Delhi: Constable found dead with gunshot wound in chest

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The body of a Delhi police head constable was found with bullet injury in his chest on Delhi Police's 3rd Battalion campus in the Vikaspuri area, officials said on Saturday.

According to Delhi police, the head constable, identified as Abhay, was found dead due to a bullet injury under suspicious circumstances.

He got his gun issued at around 3 pm today.



Officials said that a probe is underway to ascertain if it was a suicide or an accidental death.

"No one was present around Abhay and so it is difficult to tell whether he committed suicide or it was an accident," they said while adding that At the moment, we are investigating from both angles.

Further proceedings under section 174 of CrPC are on, they added. (ANI)

