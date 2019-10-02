Delhi: Constable held for transferring Rs 19.44 lakh to wife's account

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A Constable of Delhi Police was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly transferring the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of 24 Constables to the tune of Rs 19.44 lakh to his wife's account.

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar, resident of Jhajjar, Haryana. He was posted with the Accounts Branch of Outer District, Delhi Police.

"Today, during the course of an investigation, accused Anil Kumar was arrested. He is a Constable in Delhi Police, presently posted with Accounts Branch of Outer District," said a press release.

"He has misappropriated HRA arrears of 24 Constables to the tune of Rs 19.44 lakh by getting the same transferred to the accounts of his wife by sending ECS instructions to Axis Bank in this regard," the official press release added. (ANI)

