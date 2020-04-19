Delhi cop pens down poem to instil confidence, inspire people to follow lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): In a bid to instill confidence among people and inspire them to follow lockdown, a Delhi police cop has penned down a poem which is making rounds on social media and is widely liked and shared by the netizens.

Inspector Suhaib Farooqui posted as Station House Officer (SHO) at New Delhi's South Avenue Police Station enjoys reading and writing poetry in his free time.

In his new poetry titled ''Hai Waqt yeh Inquilab, Corona Se Jung hai", he advises people to stay indoors and take all precautions to keep themselves safe. COVID-19 has killed over 450 people in the country.

Through his poem, Farooqui appeals to people to wear a mask, stay at their home and only step out in case of an emergency.

While reciting a few lines of his poem, Farooqui told ANI: "It is a very crucial time for the nation. We need to spread awareness among people and boost their morale and confidence. Keeping this in mind, I wrote a small poem that got viral on social media and people have liked it."

Farooqui was widely appreciated for his poem on social media and people are downloading and sharing it.

He urged people to support the corona warriors and strictly follow lockdown restrictions.

"We are fighting at the front, you fight while staying home. Pray for us," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Saturday celebrated the birthday of a 4-year-old girl child, who resides in a slum area in Buddh Bazar. The police personnel arranged her birthday cake and maintained social distancing while celebrating the birthday.

"Today on birthday of a 4-year-old girl child, who is residence of a jhuggi, in Buddh Bazar Delhi a cake was arranged by Delhi Police and ensured that her birthday is celebrated at labour camp, Chandanhola. Social distancing followed !!! Today Police are in Santa Claus Mode," Delhi Police tweeted. (ANI)

