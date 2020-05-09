Delhi cop recovers from COVID-19, rejoins duty

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): A Delhi police constable who had contracted the coronavirus last month, has recovered from the infection.

As per an official release, the constable was discharged from Apollo Hospital after he tested negative for the infection twice in a row.

The cop posted at PP Sriniwaspuri was deployed at Okhla mandi for crowd control and for maintaining social distancing during the lockdown. On April 25, he himself was found COVID-19 positive.

After getting discharged, the constable rejoined duty today and received a warm welcome from his colleagues at the police station. (ANI)

