Delhi cop suspended for training children at shooting range

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 07:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A Delhi police officer has been suspended for training his son and daughter at a shooting range in the New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp, officials said on Thursday.
The incident came to limelight after a video showing in-charge of District Lines Reserve Inspector, Sanjeev Kumar training his children at the shooting range gone viral on social media on September 13.
After teaching his children, the police officer handover the sophisticated pistols to his children.
Taking cognisance of the video, the police department initiated a probe and suspended Kumar.
The police investigation in the case is underway.
Public is not allowed to use shooting range at a time when it is hired for annual target practice for personnel. (ANI)

