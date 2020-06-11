Delhi cops attacked with lathis, stones at Inderlok chowki

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Delhi Police personnel at a police chowki in North Delhi's Inderlok were attacked by a group of miscreants with lathis and stones, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Wednesday night.

One assailant identified as Naved even opened fire at the chowki, following which a sub-inspector fired two rounds in the air in self defence, police said.

The incident unfolded after one person named Akhlaq came to the police chowki in Inderlok and alleged that one Saadkeen and his brothers had assaulted and looted him.

Following the complaint, police officials brought Sadkeen and his other brothers to the chowki where they got aggressive. They went back and returned with lathis and pelted stones at the cops, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter and three persons identified as Sadkeen, Ashkeen and Shahrukh have been arrested.

Search for other accused persons in the case is on. (ANI)

