Delhi couple providing free ambulance services to needy for past 20 years

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): A Delhi-based couple is providing free ambulance ride to people in need of emergency for the past 20 years.

Twinkle Kalia, India's first woman ambulance driver along with her husband, has been giving free ambulance services in the Delhi-NCR region since 2002. Twinkle said that the couple's personal experiences prompted them to take this step.

"My husband was 14 years old when his father met with a road accident. They changed around 6-7 hospitals but they couldn't get any ambulance. Because of delayed treatment, his father fell into a coma for 2 years," she said.

While talking about how she got inspired and started working with her husband, she said that she was diagnosed with Hepatitis B in 2008 and it was because of the support of the people, she recovered soon. After this, Twinkle took the initiative to help the needy by driving the ambulance herself.

Twinkle was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. When asked about her experience, she thanks God for giving her this life. "When my chemotherapy was going on during the COVID, people used to call me asking for help, to provide them oxygen cylinders. I don't know from where I used to get the energy and I used to go to help them. I believe my life is a bonus life and I want to spend it by serving people," she added.

Twinkle recounted an incident where she rushed an injured boy who had lost his one leg to the hospital in a record time of three minutes and 52 seconds.



She said that the couple has a total of 12 ambulances and they have provided a free ride to 80,000 people till now. The couple also cremated dead bodies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked about the problems they faced in this endeavour, Twinkle said that they faced a financial crunch during the lockdown as the couple was engaged in providing food to the people along with the free ambulance rides.

"Many people extended help. So I want more people to come and join hands. Even if we will die, this ambulance service will be continued. We also have to sometimes compromise with our kids' school fees," she added.

Twinkle's husband Himanshu Kalia said that their objective is to help those people who don't have any vehicles or money and they have a target of running 150 ambulances in the Delhi-NCR region.

Twinkle was conferred with Nari Shakti Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019 and was even acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he invited her for lunch. Himanshu recalls that the couple was really worried at that time due to financial issues.

He further said that he has already made arrangements for the future. "I have an insurance of Rs 8 crore. So even if I die, this ambulance service will continue," he stated.

"We intend to add capable people in this mission to join hands with us. We are trying to coordinate with them so that such service continues to be provided to people," he added. (ANI)

